IND vs SL: Netizens wish Arshdeep Singh had played under MS Dhoni after India lost to Sri Lanka

IND vs SL: Arshdeep Singh was brutally trolled and abused on social media after the India bowler dropped a catch in a crucial match against Pakistan. India lost that Asia Cup 2022 match and many blamed Arshdeep for it. Some even demanded that the young player should be ousted from the team. However, the tables turned on Tuesday when India faced the Sri Lankan cricket team in Dubai. The men in blue lost this match too. But despite the loss, Arshdeep won the hearts of the audience.

Netizens lauded him for keeping the game alive till the last minute and not allowing the opposite team to score runs. Many also iterated how a fateful drop can't decide a player's potential. The match also made Indian cricket fans miss former captain, MS Dhoni. Some even said that if Arshdeep would have got a captain like MS, things would have been different.

Actor Aly Goni wrote on micro-blogging site. "We missed u #Dhoni in that second last ball throw.. But what a beautiful last over by #arshdeepsingh."

"Missed #Dhoni here so badly... Marvelous job under pressure by Arshdeep but Rohit's clueless captaincy and lack of zeal to win nail biting games caused us dearly," opined a user on Twitter.

Praising Arshdeep a user tweeted, "Arshdeep Singh bowling in end overs is the biggest positive for India leading into the WC, he is truly a hero."

"Very happy for SRILANka & Arshdeep was the real champion showed some serious bowling talent .Good game," said another.

A third one shared, "Am old enough to recall that last ball six by Miandad off Chetan, the same Chetan who took the World cup's first ever hat-trick a few months later. Arshdeep, you are a star and every Indian loves you. Ignore what Pakistani bots are trying to do here - they did the same to Shami."

A user reminded all how he is the man who did drop an important but he also managed to let go off only 7 runs in two overs. "Scoreboard wont remember Arshdeep, probably still be called a villain for that drop catch but this man made 2 last overs with jist 7 runs to defend a mountain for the opposition. Take a bow Arsh, what a bowler. #INDvSL," the tweet reads. Sample more such tweets:

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are now a step closer to reaching the finals. On the other hand, India can sneak into the final by a miracle and their chances are now dependent on permutation and combinations that emerge from the matches of other teams.

