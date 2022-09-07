Elderly woman sells chocolates in Mumbai local train, Swati Maliwal & netizens salute her spirit | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : SWATI MALIWAL Elderly woman

Every now and then, the internet digs out videos that inspire people and encourage to them work hard in their life. One such clip of an elderly woman selling chocolates in a Mumbai local train has proved that it's never too late to start something new. The video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which an elderly woman dressed in a suit was seen approaching passengers on a Mumbai local train with a box of chocolates and other food items. Her bright smile won the hearts of netizens.

The video originally posted on Instagram by Mona F Khan was reshared by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal. She captioned the post, "These women and thousands of people like them who work hard and earn bread for two times, if possible, buy goods from them."

The song in the background 'Mana k mushkil hai safar par sunn o musafir' made it a more heart-touching video. Netizens are appreciating her spirit as even in old age when people might ask for help from others, she is working hard to earn money independently. In the past week, the video was shared by a train commuter Mona F Khan on her Instagram handle. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Vo maang nahi rahe.... Mehnat kar rahe hai... Ho sake utni help karo. #reality" ALSO READ: It's Mahesh Babu Vs Vijay on Twitter: Rival fans get into an ugly meme war; know why

Working hard at her age impressed users on Instagram. And as soon as the video went viral, users flooded the comments section. One of the users wrote, "Sometimes we should buy things from these hardworking people even if we don't need them. It can help them a lot." Another user commented, "Her smile."

People also enquired about her contact details. The comment reads, "Anyone can share her address or anyway to contact her please." "Someone share the station where you saw her!" "Bus asie hi video ko dekh dekh kr life me himmat milti hai," wrote an inspired user. ALSO READ: Viral Video: SBI employee turns up as King Mahabali in office to celebrate Onam

(With ANI inputs)

