Kid’s reaction to family singing 'Happy Birthday' leaves netizens in splits | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARIAMANNA_ Kid's reaction to family singing 'Happy Birthday'

Mostly, a person who receives a birthday surprise expresses their happiness by smiling widely and thanking their friends and family. But looks like this kid isn't a big fan of birthdays. A video is going viral on social media in which a toddler is seen reacting in the most unusual way as her family sings 'Happy Birthday' song for her. She is seen in a completely different mood leaving her family surprised. The video has been receiving many interesting reactions from netizens from all over the world.

The video was posted by the kid’s mom, Mariam, on her Instagram account. Her caption read, “She was over it”. The same video was then posted on an Instagram account managed by Mariam and dedicated to her toddler named Amira Mae. The caption of that video read, “If unimpressed was a person.”

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at his concert, netizens say 'man truly is the GOAT'

In the video, Amira was seen sitting with her hand under her chin giving an unimpressed look to people who can be heard singing the ‘Happy Birthday song for her. The text which was added along with the video left netizens in splits. It read, “ “My daughter was not impressed with us singing her ‘Happy Birthday,”

Watch the video here:

Netizens were quick to react to the video. One user called Amira a boss and wrote, “Amira said hire her a real singer for her birthday she’s a boss”. Another user tried to express her mood and wrote, “Amira is so over the signing, the party, her dress, the high chair, all these children and the whole day. Her face is like bath me, lotion me down, put on my onesie, turn off all lights and put me to bed.”. “I can’t get over this video,” posted a third.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARIAMANNA_ Users reaction

Also Read: Viral video of baby elephant being escorted in 'Z+++ Security' will make your day | WATCH

Since the day this video was posted on the internet, it has been receiving hilarious reactions.