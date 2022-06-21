Tuesday, June 21, 2022
     
Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala at his concert, netizens say 'man truly is the GOAT'

Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Ridhi Suri Edited by: Ridhi Suri @SuriRidhi
New Delhi Published on: June 21, 2022 9:15 IST
  • Diljit Dosanjh pays tribute To late Sidhu Moose Wala and Deep Sidhu
  • Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29

Singer Diljit Dosanjh has been winning hearts for dedicating his Vancouver concert to Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab on May 29. Several videos from the musical gala have surfaced online in which Diljit is seen crooning special tracks in the beloved memory of Sidhu Moose Wala. Diljit in his 'Born To Shine' tour also paid tribute to late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. 'This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers' was written in the background of singer's Vancouver concert. Diljit's heartfelt gesture has left netizens emotional.

 "Thanks and respect for Tribute to @iSidhuMooseWala and call for Unity of #Punjabi Community," a Twitterati wrote. "Tribute to @iSidhuMooseWala by @diljitdosanjh mad respect you brother .. you stole the show," another one tweeted. ALSO READ: Drake's tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala on radio show wins heart; plays late singer's hit songs

 

"Big respect for Diljit after tonight. Dedicated the concert to Sidhu Moosewala, Deep Sidhu, and Sandeep Sandhu. Sold out Rogers Arena and brought the entire Punjabi culture under one roof. No one can do it like him. Man truly is the GOAT @diljitdosanjh," a social media user heaped praises on Diljit.

For those unaware, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Delhi Police have arrested three persons, including two main shooters involved in his killing. On the other hand, Kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu alias Sandeep Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants during a tournament in Punjab's Jalandhar district in March 2022, while Deep Sidhu died in a car accident in February this year.

(With ANI inputs)

