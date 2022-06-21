Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/NEECHESETOPPER/JOYBHATTACHARJ International Yoga Day 2022: Netizens share wishes, memes and videos of their celebration on Twitter

Every year, International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 for its umpteen wellness factors. The health benefits of yoga are indeed numerous. It offers relief from various physical ailments, improves one's mental health, and helps in detoxifying the body. This year as well a large-scale celebration took place during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Yoga programme at Mysuru. It was part of the novel programme 'Guardian Yoga Ring' which is a collaborative exercise between 79 countries and United Nations organisations along with Indian Missions abroad to illustrate Yoga's unifying power that surpasses National boundaries. While many performed yoga along with the PM, there were many who took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures and videos of how they celebrated the day.

Apart from this, hashtags #YogaDay2022 and #InternationalYogaDay became one of the top Twitter trends on Tuesday. Have a look:

This Yoga Day is being celebrated in public places after a gap of two years. Following the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, there were no public events in the state in 2020 and 2021.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year. The theme for this year’s Yoga day is "Yoga for Humanity".