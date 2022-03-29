Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/TINADABI IAS topper Tina Dabi gets blessings from netizens as she announces second marriage with Pradeep Gawande

Tina Dabi, topper of UPSC civil service examination in 2015, grabbed headlines for her divorce with IAS Athar Khan. Well now, she is all set to move ahead in life and get married again to Pradeep Gawande, a 2013-batch IAS officer. The good news of their union was shared by the two of them on their respective social media handles where they even shared their engagement pictures. Yes, that's true! The two have already exchanged rings in a ceremony that took place in Jaipur. Tina, who is quite active and popular on Instagram and enjoys followers over 1.4 million followers, while sharing the photos wrote in the caption, "I am wearing the smile you (PradeepGawande) gave me, fiance." While Pradeep shared the still and captioned, "Together, is my favourite place to be!"

The charming pictures captured the two of them madly in love posing for the camera. On one hand where Tina was seen wearing a red saree, while Pradeep, on the other, opted for a matching red kurta and pants.

Have a look at their happy photos here:

According to a report in Navbharat Times, the two of them will tie the knot on April 22 at a hotel in Jaipur. Pradeep happens to be 3 years senior to Tina and is a qualified medical doctor from Maharashtra. He has even obtained his MBBS degree before successfully passing the UPSC exam.

As soon as the news spread, people took to their Twitter handles and showered the couple with blessings and congratulatory wishes. See it here;

For those unversed, Tina was previously married to Athar Amir, a UPSC topper from Kashmir. Both Tina and Athar were officers of the Rajasthan cadre. The duo had earlier said that they had fallen in love during their training period. Their story became a hot topic of discussion from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir since the Hindu Mahasabha termed it as love-jihad.