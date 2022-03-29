Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/THEVIKASKHANNA/TARANADARSH Box Office Report: 'RRR' starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR is a hit while 'The Kashmir Files' holds well on Monday

Highlights RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn collected Rs 500 crore worldwide

The film is currently competing at the box office with Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files'

Speaking about the collections of Monday, both the films performed and earned well

SS Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' boasting of a powerful star cast including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is on fire! The magnum opus has finally reached Rs 500 crore worldwide gross box office collection on the third day of its release. Not only this but it has also become the highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office post-pandemic. The film is currently competing at the box office with Vivek Agnihotri's directorial 'The Kashmir Files' that was released on March 11. The film starring Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead is on a spree and is expected to enter the Rs 250 crore club really soon. Speaking about the collections on Monday, RRR will witness a drop of 30% as compared to Friday but the collections will be decent around 17 crore nett range.

A report in Box Office India stated, "RRR (Hindi) is now looking a sure shot HIT as it collects in the 17 crore nett range which is just a 10-15% drop from Friday.The collections in the morning were down by around 30% as compared to Friday but from afternoon onward the film collected as well as Friday and even better at places. The collections are now look beating the post pandemic Monday record of The Kashmir Files which collected 14.80 crore nett."

Well, sharing the gross box office collection of the film on his Twitter handle, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#RRR is setting new BENCHMARKS... Rs 500 cr [and counting]... WORLDWIDE GBOC *opening weekend* biz... EXTRAORDINARY Monday on the cards... #SSRajamouli brings back glory of INDIAN CINEMA. Note: Non-holiday release. Pandemic era."

While for 'The Kashmir Files,' he shared, "#TheKashmirFiles is UNSTOPPABLE on [third] Sun... Weekend 3 *day-wise growth* is an EYE-OPENER, despite a tough opponent [#RRR]... Now racing towards ₹ 250 cr... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat [updated] 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 228.18 cr. #India biz."

Taran also shared a list of the top five Hindi films in the pandemic era, based on their net box office collection in the country on Sunday. 'RRR' topped the list with a whopping Rs. 31.50 crore.

Set in pre-independence India, 'RRR' is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files is a hard-hitting drama based on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. The film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand. It also features Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar.