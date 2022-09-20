Horrifying! Wild Buffalo knocks auto rickshaw with its head, netizens say 'nandi astra'| Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EXPLORETAMIZHNADU Wild Buffalo knocks auto rickshaw with its head

Wild animals entering cities and attacking vehicles is not uncommon. In the past, many videos have surfaced that show wild animals harming public properties and causing commotion. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet in which a wild buffalo is seen attacking an auto rickshaw. The horrifying video has gone viral on the internet.

The viral video begins with a wild buffalo charging at an auto rickshaw and smashing its head into it. Following the powerful hit, the auto rickshaw appears to be on the verge of flipping. The footage caught on camera further shows the wild buffalo getting uneasy and rushing here and there on the spot. Then, in the last scene, the clip shows the wild creature going into the bushes.

The viral video was uploaded by an Instagram page called exploretamizhnadu. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Be careful while you are travelling in forest areas. #Wildbuffalo #Kerala." It garnered more than 5 million views and over 2 lakh likes.

Then nerve-racking footage left netizens stunned. Several people took to the comment section to react to the incident. One user wrote, "i didn't know that it had this much power." Another user wrote, "Hope the auto rickshaw person is safe." A third user wrote, "Thank God, no much damage." A user also wrote, "Don't travel at night. Allow them their right."

Reportedly, the footage is from Kerala. Some people criticised the auto rickshaw driver for invading their territory, while others blamed the cars' bright lights for the animals' violent behaviour.

While the video left everyone in a state of shock, it also raises issues regarding human-animal conflict. Every day, the necessity for proper implementation of programmes toward sustainable living becomes more apparent. Every other day, there are incidents involving human-animal conflict. These occurrences serve as a constant reminder to put plans in place to ensure everyone's welfare.

