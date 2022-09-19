Anil Kapoor’s American doppelganger stuns internet with his uncanny resemblance to actor; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JOHN EFFER, ANIL KAPOOR John Effer and Anil Kapoor

After finding lookalikes for Bollywood divas including Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone among several others, netizens have successfully dug out Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor's doppelganger in US-based fitness coach John Effer. John Effer recently took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture of himself next to Anil Kapoor. "I m waiting on that Bollywood call TBH..Where is it at!!?? @anilskapoor Kids a great actor - my dad says so," he captioned the post, leaving netizens amazed with his uncanny resemblance with Anil Kapoor.

Take a look:

In the picture, John shared a near-similar look as he rocked Anil Kapoor's signature moustache look from the 90s. He flaunted his ripped body in a mirror selfie.

Netizens reactions

As soon as John shared this picture on special media, it invited a flood of reaction. "Oh My God! Ditto copy," a social media user commented. "You and Anil Kapoor look the same," another one wrote. A user also wrote, "Anil Kapoor spotted with a clean hairless chest for the first time." "You’ll be in Bollywood in no time," commented another.

Check out some more pictures of John Effer below:

Anil Kapoor has not reacted to John Effer's post yet.

Anila Kapoor's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor, who was last seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', is all set to share screen space with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter', which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. He also has Ranbir Kapoor's Animal as one of his upcoming movies.

-with ANI inputs

