Jacqueline Fernandez leaves EOW office after 7 hours of questioning in Sukesh Chandrashekhar extortion case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday was questioned by the Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing for over seven hours in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. This was the second time that the actress was summoned for questioning by Delhi Police for her alleged involvement in the Rs 200 money laundering case.

As per the reports, the officials have asked the actress to furnish her bank records for the investigation along with the details of alleged gifts that were given to her parents.

Fernandez, a Sri Lankan, was questioned for over eight hours, last Wednesday. Actress Nora Fatehi was also interrogated by the Delhi Police in this matter for more than four hours.

Earlier, Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravindra Yadav told ANI that Sukesh would try to influence the Bollywood actresses as he was having a huge wealth of properties which he acquired through extortion. Sukesh Chandrashekhar's aide Pinky Irani had apparently introduced Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi to conman.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. On August 17, the ED filed a chargesheet naming Fernandez as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. According to the ED, Nora Fatehi and Fernandez received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

