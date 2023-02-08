Foreign tourist gets mistaken as Sidharth-Kiara's wedding guest | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Foreigner gets mistaken as Sidharth-Kiara's guest

The wedding of Sidharth and Kiara sent fans into a frenzy. The couple and their guests kept their marriage a secret until it was over because it was such a private affair. Any minor update was causing a commotion on the internet. We got minute updates from the paparazzi, who were positioned at the Jaisalmer airport and the venue immediately afterward. The paparazzi were questioning every guest who arrived at the venue for any information about the wedding, and in the midst of this, the photographers interviewed a foreign tourist.

In a bizarre incident, photographers waiting for guests to arrive at the Jaisalmer airport for Sid-Kiara's wedding mistook a foreigner for one of them. After speaking with him, they discovered that he was just a tourist with no information about the celebrity wedding. A video of the incident has gone viral on the internet, and you should totally watch his response.

The hilarious video was uploaded on Instagram by a photographer named Kapil Dangra. The foreigner can be seen in the video having a really bewildered expression on his face.

After paparazzi questioned him about wedding updates, the foreigner said, "I don't even know what you are talking about. I have just come to see the desert. It's beautiful. No wedding."

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding was held on February 7, 2022. The couple celebrated their union at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer with close friends and family members in attendance. Several Bollywood stars attended the wedding, including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla, Malaika Arora, Armaan Jain and others. The couple will be hosting two receptions, one in Delhi and one in Mumbai.

