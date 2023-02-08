Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger will have you scratching your head | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IMSRKDON2 Shah Rukh Khan's doppelganger will you perplexed

Shah Rukh Khan has many doppelgangers; we have seen a lot of them in the past with an absolute resemblance. Now, a video of Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike dancing at a sangeet celebration is making its way across the internet. The wedding celebration video is from Gulbarga, Karnataka. The performer in the video has been identified as Rizwan Khan, an artist who capitalises on his likeness to the celebrity and who performs at events and weddings.

In the video, Rizwan can be seen dancing to the song "Jabra Fan" from SRK's 2016 film "Fan" while wearing a black suit and a white shirt. He can be seen surrounded by wedding guests, who are seen enjoying themselves with him and taking selfies with him.

The video quickly went viral, and countless netizens remarked on it, emphasising how much he resembles the superstar. Meanwhile, Rizman performs at events frequently and has unparalleled adoration for his resemblance. He frequently posts videos of his dancing routines and events on social media.

Earlier, Ibrahim Qadri, an Instagram user, is well-known for his striking resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan, posted a video of himself dancing to the hit song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from SRK's blockbuster "Pathan." Qadri was seen with a rough style and sunglasses, and at first glance, you might mistake him for Raees actor.

Also read: Sidharth-Kiara's wedding: Swiggy & desi Twitter talk about food served at their D-day

While some people expressed that he has an uncanny resemblance to King Khan, some also took hilarious digs at him. The viral video garnered over 10.8 million views on social media.

Also read: Twitter celebrates Propose Day; netizens share hilarious memes and jokes

Read More Trending News