Twitter celebrates Propose Day; netizens share hilarious memes and jokes

Twitter celebrates Propose Day, netizens share memes

India marks Propose Day on February 8 as a day to pop the question to a special someone. Many young individuals propose to their future girlfriend or boyfriend by giving them roses. It's the second day of Valentine's Week. Valentine's Day is celebrated all throughout the world, but Valentine Week is solely observed in India.

People are busy creating humorous memes and jokes while enjoying the big day with their loved ones. Since it's a special day, individuals are making use of it by expressing those they love how they truly feel. When Propose Day arrives, there will be no shortage of humorous memes and jokes. Actually, not at all. You'll laugh out loud at some of the hilarious memes that Twitter users have created.

Check out memes:

Meanwhile, the day is significant for couples who are in a romantic relationship. It is a day to make their love official by proposing to their partners. The day is considered an important milestone in many relationships and is a symbol of the commitment and love between two individuals.

On this day, many people choose to propose to their partner in a special and memorable way, by giving them a special gift or by planning a romantic outing. It is a day to celebrate love and commitment and to start the journey towards a future together.

