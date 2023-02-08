Turkey-Syria earthquake: Seven-year-old girl shields her brother under rubble, heartbreaking photo goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MHDKSAFA Turkey-Syria: Girl saves brother under rubble

The earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have destroyed numerous lives and resulted in massive destruction. Many images from the earthquake's aftershocks have surfaced on the internet and now, a touching photograph of a seven-year-old girl shielding her little brother's head while they were trapped under rubble has captured hearts on the internet.

The now-viral image was shared online by a UN representative named Mohamad Safa, who stated that the duo spent 17 hours under the rubble before escaping safely. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "The 7 year old girl who kept her hand on her little brother's head to protect him while they were under the rubble for 17 hours has made it safely. I see no one sharing. If she were dead, everyone would share! Share positivity."

Netizens were moved by the image and many lauded the girl for her heartfelt and courageous act in the challenging circumstances. People flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "May God bless them and may their love fòr each other stay." Another user wrote, "Melts my heart. There is help going to Turkey, but because of the status of Syria, very less humanitarian aid is going. Wish I could help Syrian citizens in anyway."

A third user wrote, "They are both heroic kids! The suffering that some people will endure because of this earthquake is unimaginable. I was struggling to sleep last night thinking about the people trapped under the rubble. I am claustrophobic so this is a nightmare scenario in my mind."

Meanwhile, more than 7,800 people have died as a result of the earthquakes that shook Turkey and Syria. Following catastrophic earthquakes, at least 42,259 individuals have been injured in Turkey and Syria. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said that at least 5,894 people have died and 34,810 others have been injured in Turkey after earthquakes that jolted the country on Monday (February 6).

