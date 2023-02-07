Turkey: Woman miraculously gives birth to baby under rubble

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Man carries newly born in his arms.

Amid the devastating situation caused due to multiple earthquakes that shook Turkey and Syria, a miraculous event has taken place. A woman reportedly gave birth to a baby under the rubble.

In the video that has gone viral, a man is seen carrying an infant out of the wreckage caused by the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. Social media reports claim that the video was allegedly shot in Aleppo, Syria. It is also claimed that the newly born baby boy survived after being rescued. On the other hand, his mother who gave birth to him under the wreckage couldn't survive.

Some observers made the statement that the new baby might represent a glimmer of optimism for things to get better.

After three earthquakes jolted Turkey and Syria a day ago, fresh earthquake of magnitude 5.9 was reported on Tuesday in the early hours. The quake struck central Turkey as per the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.

The earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday. It resulted in the killing of more than 2,500 people. According to the Turkish government, the death toll was likely to increase as rescuers continued to look for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings. Subsequently, the country declared seven days of national mourning.

