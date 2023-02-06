Building collapses during earthquake in Turkey's Diyarbakir, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB OF TWITTER VIDEO Building collapses after earthquake in Turkey.

Turkey Earthquake: Over 640 people were killed in Turkey after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook the country’s south and also northern Syria on Monday. Multiple videos were shared on social media which showed the collapse of the buildings.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake was centred about 33 kilometres (20 miles) from Gaziantep which is a major city and provincial capital. A video is doing the rounds on social media which showed the building collapse during an earthquake in Diyarbakir.

In the video, the building is seen collapsing in a few seconds.

Tremors were also felt in Cyprus, Türkiye, Greece, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, United Kingdom, Iraq and Georgia. Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and is frequently shaken by earthquakes. Syria's state media reported that some buildings collapsed in the northern city of Aleppo and the central city of Hama.

In Syria's rebel-held northwest that borders Turkey, several buildings collapsed, according to the opposition's Syrian civil Defence. There was no immediate word on casualties. In Beirut and Damascus, buildings shook and many people went down to the streets in fear.

