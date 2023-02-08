Viral Video: US first lady kisses Kamala Harris' husband ahead of State of Union address; netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER US first lady kisses Kamala Harris' husband ahead of State of Union address; netizens react

United States: Ahead of the US State of the Union Address on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, first lady Jill Biden kissed Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff 'on the lips, the video of which has been doing rounds of social media. The short video clip shows Jill sharing a kiss with Emhoff before shaking hands with other dignitaries present at the house chamber.

Meanwhile, netizens reacted to the video as soon as it went viral on social media. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, " Jill Biden just kissed Kamala Harris' husband on the lips. Didn't see that one coming (sic)." "Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the LIPS?! (sic)," another user wrote. "I wonder if this will cause problems with their spouses," wrote a user.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

President Biden addresses State of Union

Meanwhile, President Biden exhorted Congress to work with him to “finish the job” of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address. The President's speech was aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.

In his 73-minute speech, Biden sought to portray a nation dramatically improved from the one he took charge of two years ago: from a reeling economy to one prosperous with new jobs; from a crippled, pandemic-weary nation to one that has now reopened, and a democracy that has survived its biggest test since the Civil War.

