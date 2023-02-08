Wednesday, February 08, 2023
     
Sidharth-Kiara's wedding: Swiggy & desi Twitter talk about food served at their D-day

Swiggy urged Twitter users to pretend they were discussing the food being served at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding in a post. The responses to the post are hilarious.

Updated on: February 08, 2023 16:08 IST
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The photos of the newlyweds went viral, receiving over 83 lakh likes in a single day. The pictures have sparked a frenzy among fans. Swiggy has now joined the festivities in its own unique way. The food delivery service invited Desi Twitter to pretend they were discussing the food served at the wedding, and the responses will have you ROFLing.

On Sunday, Swiggy took to their official Twitter account and asked people to pretend that they are talking about the food served at Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. The tweet read, "pretend in the replies that you are talking about food at sid kiara wedding."

The post elicited a flurry of reactions and netizens took to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Leave food aside half of the internet will pretend themselves standing next to sid and rest half standing next to kiara. Another user wrote, "Ye Rajasthan ka Dal-Baati toh ekdam best hi hai. Best decision, Sid-Kiara." A third user commented, "@Swiggy ke jaise choices nahi hai lekin taste toh swiggy se bahtar hai Kidding Swiggy bhai - bura na maano. You are best in Bangalore." A user also wrote, "Isse accha toh main Ghar pe banati hoon." 

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara's wedding was graced by several Bollywood celebrities including Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Juhi Chawla and others. The big-fat Indian wedding was a three-day affair which was inclusive of Mehendi, Sangeet, Haldi., reception and other ceremonies. The couple donned Manish Malhotra outfits on their D-day. 

