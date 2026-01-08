Dipu Chandra Das lynching: Main accused arrested by Bangladesh Police as probe continues Dipu Chandra Das lynching: In a statement, Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun said that the main accused works as an imam at the Sheikhbari Mosque in Kashar.

Dhaka:

The Bangladesh Police has arrested the main accused involved in the lynching of Hindu youth Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh's Bhaluka, said an official on Thursday. The accused has been identified as 25-year-old Mohammad Yasin Arafat, who was nabbed by the police from Sarulia area on Wednesday afternoon. So far, 21 people have been arrested in the case.

In a statement, Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun said that Arafat works as an imam at the Sheikhbari Mosque in Kashar. The official said further investigation is underway to arrest others who were involved in Das' lynching.

"Yasin played a leading role in the murder alongside others. After the killing, he went into hiding and remained on the run for 12 days at different madrasas in Sarulia. He also joined a madrasa named Suffa as a teacher," Bangladesh's The Daily Star quoted Mamun as saying.

Osman Hadi's death and violence on Hindus

Massive protests erupted across Bangladesh last month following killing of radical anti-India leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who was planning to contest the February 12 parliamentary elections in the country. In the aftermath of the protests, Bangladesh has been witnessing a rise on attacks on Hindus.

27-year-old Das worked at a garment factory in Mymensingh. He was attacked by a mob in Bhaluka on December 18 over allegations of 'hurting religious sentiments'. The mob set Das on fire, leading to his death. Later, Das' brother, Apu Chandra Das, registered a first information report (FIR) and alleged that 140 to 150 people were involved in the case.

With the situation remaining grim, India has expressed concerns and asked Chief Adviser Mohammed Yunus' government to ensure the safety of minorities. Several organisations in India have also been staging protests, demanding action over violence on Hindus in Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh government has condemned the killing of Das and promised actions against the preparators of the crime.