Who is I-PAC chief Pratik Jain? All about TMC IT cell head and Mamata's poll strategist under ED radar Pratik Jain is the co-founder and director of I PAC and also heads the Trinamool Congress' IT cell. ED raids were conducted at his office and residence in Kolkata on Thursday.

Kolkata:

Pratik Jain, co-founder and director of political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee, or I PAC, has come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering probe.On Thursday, high drama unfolded at IPAC's Kolkata office and Jain residence as the central agency carried out raids, prompting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to rush to the office, take some files in her possession while openly launching a scathing attack at the BJP-led Centre and the agency, claiming political vendetta.

Mamata blasted the BJP over the raids, calling them the "biggest dacoits" trying to take away Trinamool Congress's political and financial data.

What are the ED raids about?

Apart from I PAC’s office in Salt Lake and Jain’s residence on Loudon Street, officials told news agency PTI that eight other locations were searched. The raids were conducted from 7 am on Thursday with central paramilitary forces present.

The agency has also moved the Calcutta High Court alleging illegal interference during its search operations. The agency has filed a case claiming obstruction and hindrance to the investigation during the raids.

The matter is scheduled to be heard by Justice Suvra Ghosh on Friday.

I-PAC provides political consultancy services to West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress and also manages the party’s IT and media operations. The searches drew sharp reactions from chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who alleged that ED officials attempted to seize internal and sensitive party documents along with hard disks during the raids.

Who is Pratik Jain and how is he linked to Mamata Banerjee?

Pratik Jain is an engineer turned political consultant who co founded I PAC in 2015 with Vinesh Chandel and Rishi Raj Singh. He studied metallurgical engineering and materials science at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, where he also interned with Axis Mutual Fund. After completing his engineering degree, Jain worked as an analyst at Deloitte in 2012.

He later became a founding member of Citizens for Accountable Governance, described on its LinkedIn page as a not for profit organisation aimed at strengthening accountable governance in India. This initiative eventually evolved into I PAC.

Jain also heads the IT cell of the Trinamool Congress, a fact confirmed by Mamata Banerjee.

I PAC describes itself as a platform for students and young professionals to engage meaningfully with politics and governance, without necessarily becoming members of a political party.

