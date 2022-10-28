After Elon Musk fires Parag Agarwal, memes & jokes including 'Aggarwal Sweets' jump in!

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/JUSTTWEETTZ Aggarwal Sweets

After Elon Musk completed his $44 billion purchase deal of Twitter late on Thursday, its top executives including CEO Parag Agrawal were fired and escorted out of the company's San Francisco headquarters. Agrawal was fired along with other major executives citing a person familiar with the matter. However, the Tesla CEO had accused the top leadership at Twitter of misleading him and investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.

For the unversed, Indian-origin technology executive Parag Agrawal was appointed as the CEO of Twitter after the social media giant’s co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down in November 2011. As Billionaire Elon Musk is now the new owner of Twitter. The first thing he did among many others was to fire Parag Agrawal and top legal executive Vijaya Gadde, according to a media report. Following this, memes including 'Aggarwal Sweets' surfaced. Take a look

