Amitabh Bachchan's doppelganger, who walks and dresses like him, leaves internet amazed

Amitabh Bachchan's look-alike goes viral on social media

Amitabh Bachchan's doppelganger is as real as they come. The look-alike of megastar Big B has internet with a wide mouth as they fail to notice any difference between them. Shashikant Pedwal is an actor, entertainer, and professor at ITI Pune but he seems fully invested in bringing a smile to people's faces.

In several videos and pics that are immensely popular on Instagram, one can see that he bears an uncanny resemblance with Big B. What is dissimilar between them is their heights. Pedwal is shorter than Big B but he more than makes up for it in his mannerisms, look and demeanor which all resemble Big B's to the T.

When one sees his reels made on Big B's iconic songs and dialogues, it is really hard to tell them apart and know for certain who's who.

“I honestly thought it was Amitabh Bachchan,” commented one social media user and another joined in by saying, “You look more like BIG B than BIG B himself” (sic).

Pedwal also shared a pic from the time he actually met Big B during a shoot.

Pedwal is a teacher by profession who has been performing stage shows as Bachchan for more than a decade now. However, using his mimicry skills to do good, he has often earned plaudits online for visiting cancer patients as Bachchan to spread joy.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Pedwal hit headlines for virtually entertaining Covid-19 patients during stressful times.