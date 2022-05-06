Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri on being confused for the Bollywood superstar: Felt like a ‘Badshah’

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ OFFICIALHUMANSOFBOMBAY Ibrahim Qadri is believed to look like Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan

Ibrahim Qadri, who is believed to be a lookalike of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has opened up on his 'celebrity status' owing to the similarity in his appearance with the latter. In a candid interaction with Humans Of Bombay, Ibrahim recalled the time when he first realised that he looked like SRK and how the craze surrounding him began to grow by the day.

"I was never one who paid too much attention to my looks. But my looks were often brought to my attention by my family & friends - ‘You look like Shahrukh Khan!’ My parents were especially proud of the fact that they gave birth to a kid who had an uncanny resemblance to India’s superstar.

I couldn’t help the attention I got & frankly, when puberty hit, I started looking exactly like SRK," Ibrahim said.

He recalled how during the premiere of SRK's Raees, he was mobbed by the fans who thought that he was the Bollywood star and clicked selfies with him. Ibrahim shared that this and other such incidents made him realise how SRK's real life would be like with all his fans vying for his attention at all times.

"When I went to watch KKR take on Gujarat Lions in the stadium; everyone took out their cameras and waved at me. People clapped and spoke SRK’s famous movie lines at me. I saw how much love people have for SRK and for the 1st time, I felt like a ‘Badshah’; it was special! But very quickly, I also realised what SRK probably goes through daily. I got swamped and someone held onto me so tight that my t-shirt tore! It got so bad that I had to call the police to be safely taken out of the stadium. And after rescuing me, the cops asked, ‘SRK sir, ek selfie?" Ibrahim said.

He also said that after seeing the craze surrounding SRK, he started to catch all his movies and copied his mannerisms and in the process feel in love with the superstar and his charm. He shared that he is often invited to weddings as a 'special guest'. He said that he is now looking forward to meeting his idol in person.