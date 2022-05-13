Alia Bhatt's doppelganger takes the internet by storm, watch her enact the Bollywood actress

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ALIAABHATT Actress Alia Bhatt's look-alike has left the internet amazed

Courtesy of the internet, a lot of commoners with similarities to celebrities are grabbing people's attention. Celebrity doppelgangers or look-alikes have taken the internet by storm and more and more people who look similar to our favourite film celebs are being discovered every day. Most recently, a look-alike of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has left social media amazed. In videos she has shared on social media, the young one is seen enacting the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress like a pro.

Celesti Bairagey has a similar face cut and smile as Alia. In some of her reels, it is really hard to tell them apart. In one of her clips, she is seen wearing a similar white saree as Alia wore during the promotions of her recently released film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Celesti is an Assamese and desires to become an actress.

Recently, the popular look-alike of Shah Rukh Khan, Ibrahim Qadri had shared his experience of being a 'celebrity' and how he has been living with the fame he has earned for looking like the Bollywood star.

"I was never one who paid too much attention to my looks. But my looks were often brought to my attention by my family & friends - ‘You look like Shahrukh Khan!’ My parents were especially proud of the fact that they gave birth to a kid who had an uncanny resemblance to India’s superstar. I couldn’t help the attention I got & frankly, when puberty hit, I started looking exactly like SRK," Ibrahim told Humans of Bombay.

