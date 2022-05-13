Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Priyanka Chopra's Sona restaurant in NY; latter gives sweet reply

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA, KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif, Vicky visit Priyanka's restaurant

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are setting couple goals as they are currently holidaying in New York. During their vacation, the power couple visited actress Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant, Sona on Thursday (May 12). Taking to her Instagram story, Katrina posted a picture from their visit to the beautiful restaurant. The duo can be seen smiling ear to ear as they are seen posing together with a member of the restaurant.

She captioned the picture, "Home away from home - @sonanewyork. Loved the vibe - @priyankachopra as always everything u do is just amazing." The 'Tiger 3' actress looked adorable in a printed dress. Vicky, on the other hand, donned a grey t-shirt with black denim pants and complemented his look with a black cap.

Take a look at Katrina's Instagram Story:

In response, Priyanka Chopra soon reshared Katrina's post on her Instagram story and wrote a sweet note that read, "Love u honey! So glad u guys could make it. @sonanewyork welcomes u anytime..#homeawayfromhome."

A few days back. Katrina shared a series of pictures with her darling husband as she enjoyed their time together at her favourite eatery.

Meanwhile, on the work front, both Vicky and Katrina have an interesting lineup of movies for the upcoming year. Vicky Kaushal will star in 'Govinda Nam Mera' with Boomi Pedneker and Kiara Advani. He also owns an untitled movie of Laxman Utekar starring Sara Ali Khan. Vicky will appear in 'Sam Bahadur' of Meghna Gulzar.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif has 'Tiger 3' in the pipeline, starring Salman Khan. She also has a horror-comedy 'PhoneBhoot' starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. She will also share screen space with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

