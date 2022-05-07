Katrina Kaif snuggling with husband Vicky Kaushal in swimming pool leaves fans awestruck; see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif on Saturday morning sent the internet into a meltdown after she shared a mushy picture with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The Bollywood actress exactly knows how to make her fans and followers happy. She treated them with an adorable post from their time together in a swimming pool, featuring Vicky. Ever since the couple tied the knot in December last year, the actress leaves no stone unturned to share her special moments with Vicky on social media platforms.

Katrina Kaif Instagram post

In the picture both Katrina and Vicky can be seen sharing a warm hug as they stood in a swimming pool. Katrina looked every inch beautiful in a white swimsuit while Vicky is oozing hotness in his bare body. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote in the caption., "Me and mine (with white hearts)"

Take a look:

Fans reactions

Katrina's post left her fans awestruck and they bombarded her post with fire and red heart emojis. One of the users wrote, "Ohho what a morning." Another said, "Love you bith so much."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's pictures

From Valentine's day to one month anniversaries, the Bollywood lovebirds have been painting the internet red with their romantic pictures. In most pictures shared by the actress, the duo is seen sharing warm hugs. Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in December at a grand hotel in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their wedding was a private affair with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Katrina Kaif's professional front

On the work front, Katrina is busy shooting for 'Merry Christmas', which also stars Vijay Sethupathi. She is also a part of the horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot'. She will also be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Zoya Akhtar's Jee Le Zara.