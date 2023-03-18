After Virat Kohli, Raveena Tandon grooves with Quick Style on 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENA TANDON Raveena Tandon

After Virat Kohli, Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon was seen dancing with Norwegian dance group Quick Style on her iconic number 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'. The dance group put their best efforts into entertaining Indian audiences during their Mumbai tour recently. From dancing with cricketer Virat Kohli to indulging in impromptu dance session inside Mumbai local train, the all-male dance group truly enthralled everyone on their short trip to India. Now, its Raveena Tandon's 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

Taking to Instagram, Quick Style dropped a video in which the boys are seen matching Tip Tip Barsa Paani steps with Raveeena with much joy and happiness. Raveena looked stunning clad in a black shirt with blue denim pants. The crew members, on the other hand, looked dapper as ever as they aced the dance steps with Raveena. "Different when you do it with the originals," Quick Styles captioned the clip.

Raveena and Quick Styles' video has garnered several likes and comments. "THE OG !!! THE BEST," actress Riddhima Pandit commented. "Hahahah best best," a netizen commented. For the unversed, the track is from the 1994 film 'Mohra', starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon. It was sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The film was a major box office success, and went on to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of that year only behind 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'.

The group rose to fame after recreating hook steps of popular Bollywood songs such as 'Sadi Galli' from the film 'Tanu Weds Manu' and 'Kala Chashma' from 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

Virat Kohli's dance

Virat shared a picture on Instagram in which he can be seen posing for the photo with the Norway-based dance group Quick Style. "Guess who I met in Mumbai @thequickstyle," the 34-year-old captioned the photo. On the other hand, the Norwegian dance crew shared a reel in which they can be seen shaking legs with Virat. In a video that is now going viral on social media platforms, Virat can be seen using a cricket bat as a prop in his dance moves. "When Virat meets Quick Style," read the caption of the viral dance crew’s Instagram post.

The video opens with one of the dance group members picking up a cricket bat. He seems unsure of what to do with it and performs a few moves. As the video progresses, Virat walks up to him and gestures to hand him the bat. Soon, other crew members join, and they break into a dance to Stereo Nation's Ishq.

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma's reaction to Virat Kohli grooving with Norway's dance group Quick Style is cute!

Read More Trending News