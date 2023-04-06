After Delhi Metro Bikini Girl, woman's dance video wearing red saree is going viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Delhi Metro: Woman's dance wearing red saree is going viral

The video of a girl wearing negligible clothes and traveling in Delhi Metro stirred a storm on the internet. She was spotted wearing a bikini-like outfit and people around her were shocked. This even prompted the Delhi Metro to respond to the uproar and remind people of the rules and regulations. Now, another video is going viral in which a woman can be seen dancing energetically at the Delhi Metro platform wearing a red saree.

The Delhi Metro platform video has been shared on an Instagram account named 'Avnikarish' in which the woman is seen clad in a saree along with heavy jewelry and bangles. She is seen dancing to a Bhojpuri song that originally featured stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh. The caption read, "Yr bot himmat chiye metro m dance krne ki ( It requires a lot of courage to dance in the metro)."

Check out the viral Delhi Metro video here-

This isn't her only dance video in the Delhi metro but there are several clips on Instagram in which she can be seen dancing on the platform. In other videos, she is seen dancing to 'Ankhiyan Mila Ke Ankhiyon Se' and 'Gori Hain Kalaiyan' in the same red saree.

It appears that all these videos were shot in a single day and have been shared on social media later. The firts video was shared in February.

Check out-

Meanwhile, soon after the videos and photos of the 'bikini girl' went viral, the DMRC's Operations and Maintenance Act reminded people that her indecent act is listed as a punishable offense under section 59. However, the DMRC also stated that the choice of clothing while traveling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct responsibly. The video was shared by the Twitter handle of NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs with a caption: "No she is not @uorfi_", referencing celebrity Uorfi Javed who is famous for her bold and provocative looks.

Look at the tweet below0

The incident has sparked mixed reactions on social media.

