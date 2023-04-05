After viral Delhi Metro bikini girl, netizens share videos of weird incidents. See best ones here

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Delhi Metro's weird incidents

Over the past few days, videos and pictures of a woman clad in a bikini and a miniskirt travelling in Delhi Metro have been making rounds on the internet. Many people on Twitter also referred to her as the "Delhi Metro girl". As the video created a stir online with many people questioning her clothing choices, another woman has captured the attention of netizens for an entirely different reason. She is seen dancing to a Bhojpuri song on Delhi Metro's platform in red saree. Another video of a woman dancing inside the Metro was shared online.

Soon after the videos went viral, many hilarious comments poped in, a user wrote, "Kuch bhi ho raha hai." Abother said, "Bas itna hi confidence chahiye life me," Some even demanded 'ban' on such activities and people in metro. "Koi inhe ban karo metro se," a third said. "Delhi metro mein kya ho raha hai, Ab bas reels banti hai," a fourth user added.

Not just this, #DelhiMetro started trending with people sharing weird incidents. See:

Meanwhile, the viral bikini girl video sparked outrage and debate about public indecency online with netizens demanding action against the woman. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement on Twitter asking its commuters to maintain social etiquette and not to wear attire that could offend other passengers.

The DMRC's Operations and Maintenance Act lists indecency as a punishable offence under section 59. However, the DMRC also stated that the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct responsibly. The video was shared by the Twitter handle of NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs with a caption: "No she is not @uorfi_", referencing celebrity Uorfi Javed who is famous for her bold and provocative looks.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro girl's bikini-like outfit in viral video outrages netizens, prompts DMRC response

Read More Trending News