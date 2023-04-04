Delhi Metro girl's bikini-like outfit in viral video outrages netizens, prompts DMRC response

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER DMRC responds to girl wearing bikini in Delhi Metro

Trending News: A video has gone viral on the internet showing a woman wearing bikini-like clothes on the Delhi Metro. The video, which is undated, shows a woman with a rucksack sitting next to other women inside a coach. After a while, she stands up and walks when it is seen that she is wearing a two-piece outfit. After the viral video sparked outrage and debate about public indecency online with netizens demanding action against the woman, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement on Twitter asking its commuters to maintain social etiquette and not to wear attire that could offend other passengers.

The DMRC's Operations and Maintenance Act lists indecency as a punishable offence under section 59. However, the DMRC also stated that the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct responsibly. The video was shared by the Twitter handle of NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs with a caption: "No she is not @uorfi_", referencing celebrity Uorfi Javed who is famous for her bold and provocative looks.

Take a look at the tweet below:

Over the past few days, videos and pictures of the woman clad in a bra and a micro miniskirt travelling in Delhi Metro have been making rounds on social media. This has created a stir online, with many people questioning her clothing choices, while others claimed that the individual who took her picture violated her privacy.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some users defended the woman's right to wear what she wants, others criticized her clothing choices and called for action to be taken against her. Some users also commented on the discomfort of other passengers sitting next to her.

Many people on Twitter also referred to her as the "Delhi Metro girl". Many users trolled the woman, calling her “Uorfi Lite”. A user commented, "The lady sitting next to her seems uncomfortable. How can a men feel then...!" "What is it? Some shooting going on? How can someone dress up like this in public place," another person wrote. A third added, "Clear case for Section 294A IPC. How the hell @CISFHQrs allowed her to go in metro??!!"

