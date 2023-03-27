Haryanvi song '2 Numbari' played accidentally in Delhi Metro's PA system | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representational image

A Haryanvi song titled '2 Numbari' was accidentally played in the Delhi Metro by the Metro Train Operator instead of the usual announcement on the PA (public announcement) system.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

An official said that the song was not played intentionally and "might have been done accidentally by the Train Operator".

"Reason why I love Delhi", said a user who shared the video of the song being played in the Delhi Metro on social media.

According to the video, the song played for a few seconds and was then turned off.

