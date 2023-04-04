Woman uses pepper spray on passenger during fight in Delhi Metro, leaves people coughing. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Woman uses pepper spray on passenger during fight in Delhi Metro

Trending News: The Delhi Metro has once again made headlines, this time due to a video of two women engaged in a physical altercation inside one of the coaches. The video, which has been circulating on the internet, shows two women fighting over seats. One woman, wearing a red salwar suit, is heard shouting at the other woman sitting in the same row. The situation quickly escalates as the woman in the red suit threatens her co-passenger with pepper spray, which she then proceeds to use. As a result, the other passengers in the compartment begin coughing due to the strong smell of the spray.

The video shared on Twitter has garnered lakhs of views, with many expressing shock and outrage at the behaviour of the women involved.

Watch the viral video of woman uses pepper spray on passenger during fight in Delhi Metro here:

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has also responded to the video, requesting the coach number in order to identify the individuals involved. Although it is not clear what sparked the argument between the two women, the video has sparked a debate on the use of pepper spray as a self-defence tool.

"Incident key samya live video bhii show hoti hey metro cameras mey, uss time koii action kyu nahi liya, spray action ko camras mey samjha ja sakta thaa," a user commented. "That's a toxic emotionally unstable person right there. Pepper spray is out when she was under no serious threat," another user wrote. "#metrorage is becoming more and more common in @OfficialDMRC and there is no SOP to prevent/resolve it. First action should be from the train pilot. What are the coach cameras for?! Some riders blatantly flout rules. Eating, drinking, loud music," a third user added.

While pepper spray is not mentioned on the list of prohibited items on the Delhi Metro, aerosols, explosives, and most weapons are not allowed on board.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the Delhi Metro has made headlines for incidents of unruly behaviour. In recent years, there have been reports of passengers engaging in fights, stealing, and even defecating inside the coaches.

