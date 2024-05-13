WATCH: Virat Kohli gets involved in heated exchange with umpire after doubts on DRS call during RCB vs DC

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli was involved in a heated altercation with the umpire during RCB vs DC game

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in overdrive mode in the 2024 edition of the IPL with five wins in as many games recently and have done everything so far, they needed to do in order to make a late run for the playoffs after suffering six defeats in a row. The 47-run win against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday, May 12 was also an NRR booster for RCB as they are now in touching distance of the Chennai Super Kings, provided they win their final league stage game.

The moment of the match belonged to Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma's friendship but the former RCB skipper was in a mood on Sunday. They needed to win desperately and every wicket was celebrated as if they were going one step closer to the trophy. One such passionate moment involved the on-field umpire Vineet Kulkarni when Kohli was in his face regarding a DRS call.

The incident happened in the second over of the Delhi Capitals' innings when Abishek Porel was struck on the pads by Mohammed Siraj. The umpire gave it not out but the fielding team challenged the decision. The replays showed that Porel got a bit of an edge onto his pads and the on-field umpire stayed with the call. However, Kohli and RCB skipper Faf du Plessis were all in his ears.

Kohli was a bit animated and frustrated at the same time with the decision going against them before they scattered out. However, RCB didn't feel much of the brunt as Porel was dismissed in the very next over by Yash Dayal. The Capitals kept losing wickets as RCB picked as many as four in the powerplay itself.

Watch the video here:

The Capitals were eventually bowled out for 140 and RCB stayed in the hunt for the playoffs with a fifth successive victory. The Capitals, on the other hand, are all but out of the competition.