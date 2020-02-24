Monday, February 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Trump lands in India, but trends on Twitter

Trump lands in India, but trends on Twitter

Donald Trump's reference to Bollywood movies, Sachin Tendulkar and his unique signature have inspired a slew of jokes and memes on Twitter.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 24, 2020 19:25 IST
Hashtags #NamasteyTrump, #TrumpInIndia, #TrumpIndiaVisit

Hashtags #NamasteyTrump, #TrumpInIndia, #TrumpIndiaVisit and #IndiaWelcomesTrump have been trending since morning on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump landed in India on Monday morning to be welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is accompanied by wife Melania, and daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner on the two-day state visit. Trump's first official visit to India has created a huge buzz on social media. 

Apart from the hashtags #NamasteyTrump, #TrumpInIndia, #TrumpIndiaVisit and #IndiaWelcomesTrump that have been trending on Twitter since morning, Trump's reference to Bollywood movies, Sachin Tendulkar and his unique signature have inspired a slew of jokes and memes.

Trump later left for Agra with his family to see the Taj Mahal. They will arrive in Delhi tonight. The trade talks with begin on Tuesday.

Write a comment

Namste Trump

Top News

Latest News