Trump lands in India, but trends on Twitter

Hashtags #NamasteyTrump, #TrumpInIndia, #TrumpIndiaVisit and #IndiaWelcomesTrump have been trending since morning on Twitter.

US President Donald Trump landed in India on Monday morning to be welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is accompanied by wife Melania, and daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner on the two-day state visit. Trump's first official visit to India has created a huge buzz on social media.

Apart from the hashtags #NamasteyTrump, #TrumpInIndia, #TrumpIndiaVisit and #IndiaWelcomesTrump that have been trending on Twitter since morning, Trump's reference to Bollywood movies, Sachin Tendulkar and his unique signature have inspired a slew of jokes and memes.

Apart from being a keeper and a dependable batsman at any given position, @klrahul11 also works as a tour guide for India. All-rounder ! #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/orWScjhACa — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) February 24, 2020

I showed Trump's signature to my pharmacist, he gave me medicines for 3 days. #TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/fs9ylBbucO — snehil shanky (@snehilshanky) February 24, 2020

Very gracious of Donald Trump to draw the design of Bandra-Worli sea link instead of his signature. #NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/LspkrwrqLN — Pratik (@fake_engineer7) February 24, 2020

Parents Se Report Card Sign Karwate Waqt..#TrumpInIndia pic.twitter.com/vekYEVdqyh — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) February 24, 2020

Trump later left for Agra with his family to see the Taj Mahal. They will arrive in Delhi tonight. The trade talks with begin on Tuesday.