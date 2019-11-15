Friday, November 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjianii was charged over 1,000 bucks for 3 egg whites. And Twitter is amused

Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjianii was charged over 1,000 bucks for 3 egg whites. And Twitter is amused

Shekhar said he was charged Rs 1,672 for three boiled eggs at the Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2019 14:13 IST
Shekhar's tweet went viral in no time, and derived varied

Shekhar's tweet went viral in no time, and derived varied reactions on Twitter.

Popular music composer Shekhar Ravjianii -- of the Vishal-Shekhar duo -- was left amused and bemused when he was charged more than Rs 1,000 for just three boiled eggs at a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad. He recently took to Twitter to narrate the bizarre incident and posted a picture of the hotel bill.

The singer and composer said he was charged Rs 1,672 for three boiled eggs at the Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad.

"Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites? That was an Eggxorbitant meal," he captioned the picture of the bill.

Shekhar's tweet went viral in no time, and derived varied reactions on Twitter.

A few users even compared this situation with the Rahul Bose incident, wherein he was charged Rs 442.50 for two bananas.

In July, earlier this year, Rahul Bose had tweeted a video of himself on all social media platforms, saying, "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings."

Meanwhile, here is how Twitter empathised and sympathised with Shekhar Ravjianii.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News