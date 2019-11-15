Singer-composer Shekhar Ravjianii was charged over 1,000 bucks for 3 egg whites. And Twitter is amused

Shekhar's tweet went viral in no time, and derived varied reactions on Twitter.

Popular music composer Shekhar Ravjianii -- of the Vishal-Shekhar duo -- was left amused and bemused when he was charged more than Rs 1,000 for just three boiled eggs at a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad. He recently took to Twitter to narrate the bizarre incident and posted a picture of the hotel bill.

The singer and composer said he was charged Rs 1,672 for three boiled eggs at the Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad.

"Rs. 1672 for 3 egg whites? That was an Eggxorbitant meal," he captioned the picture of the bill.

Shekhar's tweet went viral in no time, and derived varied reactions on Twitter.

A few users even compared this situation with the Rahul Bose incident, wherein he was charged Rs 442.50 for two bananas.

In July, earlier this year, Rahul Bose had tweeted a video of himself on all social media platforms, saying, "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings."

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Meanwhile, here is how Twitter empathised and sympathised with Shekhar Ravjianii.

