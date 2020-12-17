Netizens ready with hilarious memes as icy winds sweep over Delhi-NCR

Cold winds swept across the national capital as Delhiites woke up to a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning. Meteorological Department of India said the Northern region of our country is under the influence of icy wind blowing from the snow-clad mountains of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal. The IMD had already predicted both “cold day” and “cold wave” in parts of Delhi on Thursday and Friday.
According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures is likely to remain around five degrees Celsius till Friday and the teeth-chattering mornings have given Delhites a reason to create memes and speak about their experiences in goofy and hilarious ways.
Winter in Delhi from last 3 days #DelhiWinters #coldwave
Me right now:😂😂#DelhiWinters
Best strategy to take a shower bath in winter...😇 #winters #delhi #DelhiWinters #Delhiwinter #DelhiWeather #coldwave
Welcome Back!
#Delhi colder than #Shimla...
Dilli ki sardi iss baar,
#Cold #DelhiWinters #WinterSpecial #India #Wintercomes
Me to Delhi winters -
Kya karu main marjaau?
Is it me or
Sabki body aj sardi se Kathak kar rhi hai...
#WinterIsComing #Delhiwinter #coldwave
Oh bhai itni thand hai ,type karna itna mushkil ho raha hai !
Feels like the thumb is tied with a 2 kg weight 😭
Tum sab ke shehron mein kya haal hai?! #Delhi #Delhiwinters