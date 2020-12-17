Thursday, December 17, 2020
     
Netizens ready with hilarious memes as icy winds sweep over Delhi-NCR

As the temperature in Delhi-NCR drops, Netizens are sharing hilarious memes and jokes, Take a look at the best ones here:

New Delhi Updated on: December 17, 2020 18:07 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/@DELHINCR011/@SUMANTBANERJI

Netizens ready with hilarious memes as icy winds sweep over Delhi-NCR

Cold winds swept across the national capital as Delhiites woke up to a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning. Meteorological Department of India said the Northern region of our country is under the influence of icy wind blowing from the snow-clad mountains of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal. The IMD had already predicted both “cold day” and “cold wave” in parts of Delhi on Thursday and Friday. 

According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures is likely to remain around five degrees Celsius till Friday and the teeth-chattering mornings have given Delhites a reason to create memes and speak about their experiences in goofy and hilarious ways. 

See their post here: 

 

