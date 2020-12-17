Image Source : TWITTER/@DELHINCR011/@SUMANTBANERJI Netizens ready with hilarious memes as icy winds sweep over Delhi-NCR

Cold winds swept across the national capital as Delhiites woke up to a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning. Meteorological Department of India said the Northern region of our country is under the influence of icy wind blowing from the snow-clad mountains of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal. The IMD had already predicted both “cold day” and “cold wave” in parts of Delhi on Thursday and Friday.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperatures is likely to remain around five degrees Celsius till Friday and the teeth-chattering mornings have given Delhites a reason to create memes and speak about their experiences in goofy and hilarious ways.

See their post here:

Me to Delhi winters -

Kya karu main marjaau? — Shades of Moon (@shadesofmoon) December 15, 2020