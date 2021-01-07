Have you seen a screaming pasta? These pics will make laugh your lungs out

Netizens are back with another bizarre meme that went viral and managed to leave the audience and Twitterati laughing their lungs out. This hilarious meme is known as 'screaming pasta'. Ever wondered that pasta can scream? Yes, the internet has come up with the most creative meme on pasta. A Twitter user @bayabikomigim shared two different pictures of boiled pasta, which shows 'pasta' screaming. One photo was of a single boiled pasta that seemed to have a screaming expression, while the other image features three pastas with a similar expression.
The user shared the images with a Turkish caption which reads, "This pasta has started to scream for no reason, what should I do?" Another picture says "the three tenors."
bu makarna durduk yere ciglik atmaya basladi napmam lazim pic.twitter.com/FqiiBKikl0— feyza kruczynski (@bayabikomigim) December 28, 2020
cin asisi vurulunca the three tenors pic.twitter.com/5H8p7TI2ha— feyza kruczynski (@bayabikomigim) December 28, 2020
Soon, the Twitter users turned the tweet into a funny meme. Indian restaurant aggregator and food delivery start-up, Zomato too took a part in the meme.
Take a look:
chai kaun kaun piyega chai ban gayi pic.twitter.com/mw1xnbwdOo— zomato (@zomato) January 5, 2021
Teacher: Good morning students!— Unacademy (@unacademy) January 5, 2021
Students: Goooooooood mooornnnninnnnggg Teacher! pic.twitter.com/zYYlzHqJKf
Easy come, Bismillah!— Mustafa (@Muttafaaa) December 31, 2020
easy go, No, we
will you let will not let
me go? you go pic.twitter.com/qxXZdQBkZ9
Sukhbir: Taare gin gin yaad ch teri mein taan jaagan raatan nu. Rok na pavan ankhiyan vichon gam diya barsatan nu— Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) January 4, 2021
Audience: pic.twitter.com/26AGxVhoCt
Just here to ruin your day. pic.twitter.com/5r6kCw0jmZ— Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) January 5, 2021