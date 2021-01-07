Have you seen a screaming pasta? These pics will make laugh your lungs out

Image Source : TWITTER/@BAYABIKOMIGIM screaming pasta

Netizens are back with another bizarre meme that went viral and managed to leave the audience and Twitterati laughing their lungs out. This hilarious meme is known as 'screaming pasta'. Ever wondered that pasta can scream? Yes, the internet has come up with the most creative meme on pasta. A Twitter user @bayabikomigim shared two different pictures of boiled pasta, which shows 'pasta' screaming. One photo was of a single boiled pasta that seemed to have a screaming expression, while the other image features three pastas with a similar expression.

The user shared the images with a Turkish caption which reads, "This pasta has started to scream for no reason, what should I do?" Another picture says "the three tenors."

bu makarna durduk yere ciglik atmaya basladi napmam lazim pic.twitter.com/FqiiBKikl0 — feyza kruczynski (@bayabikomigim) December 28, 2020

cin asisi vurulunca the three tenors pic.twitter.com/5H8p7TI2ha — feyza kruczynski (@bayabikomigim) December 28, 2020

Soon, the Twitter users turned the tweet into a funny meme. Indian restaurant aggregator and food delivery start-up, Zomato too took a part in the meme.

Take a look:

chai kaun kaun piyega chai ban gayi pic.twitter.com/mw1xnbwdOo — zomato (@zomato) January 5, 2021

Teacher: Good morning students!

Students: Goooooooood mooornnnninnnnggg Teacher! pic.twitter.com/zYYlzHqJKf — Unacademy (@unacademy) January 5, 2021

Easy come, Bismillah!

easy go, No, we

will you let will not let

me go? you go pic.twitter.com/qxXZdQBkZ9 — Mustafa (@Muttafaaa) December 31, 2020

Sukhbir: Taare gin gin yaad ch teri mein taan jaagan raatan nu. Rok na pavan ankhiyan vichon gam diya barsatan nu



Audience: pic.twitter.com/26AGxVhoCt — Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) January 4, 2021