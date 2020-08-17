Image Source : TWITTER/KANYE WEST 'Finally perfect hater shades': Rapper Kanye West's 'Yeezy' sunglasses amuses netizens

Rapper Kanye West posted a photo of a pair of sunglasses donned by a model. It is a part of the collection that he is launching under his brand 'Yeezy', in partnership with Gap. Needless to say, it has caused quite a stir on the internet. The unusual design of the glasses baffled many netizens, while others compared them to odd everyday objects. The rapper posted the photo on Twitter with a monkey emoji covering its face as the caption.

When the photos were posted, they went viral that very instant and why wouldn't they? Netizens were not only curious to see what it was like but their reaction was priceless after what they saw.

What followed after this was an onslaught of tweets that compared the 'sunglasses' to various random objects. In the first instance, many were reminded of the superhero 'Cyclops' in X-Men. Some were reminded of a hairband worn in the wrong way. Here are some of the reactions:

like that one nigga from star trek pic.twitter.com/CH8cFz6wng — michael (@uhhzure) August 15, 2020

One person said, “Me when I was 7 and put my mom’s headbands on my eyes and pretended to be cyclops from X-men”. Another individual wrote, “Boomerang glasses”.

“Cool,” read one comment on the post. “Cyclopes,” exclaimed a Twitter user. Somebody jokingly said, “Finally, the perfect hater shades. Blocks them out just right”.

