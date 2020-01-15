Burger King asks Prince Harry if he is in for a part-time job. Internet is divided over the offer

Image Source : TWITTER The tweet went viral in no time.

The latest campaign by US-based multinational fast food chain Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job. Yes, you read that right. This inconceivable thing happened after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back as senior royals and work towards become "financially independent".

"@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions," Burger King said in its tweet on January 14.

The tweet went viral in no time. The witty post also divided the internet -- while many found it rather amusing, there was a section of users that did not Burger King's sarcasm in the right spirit.

He's giving up being a "senior royal", not his dignity. — Michael Greenfield (@greenfieldmj) January 13, 2020

I completely respect their decision! None of us knows what they have to deal with. Plus I believe that Harry is right to protect his family from the same horrible stuff that his mother had to go through! *have a heart* — Lisa Newitt (@lisanewitt) January 13, 2020

😂😂😂 I'm dead. — Amanda Nelson (@MaritimeGirl13) January 13, 2020

pic.twitter.com/d8eaDWBt81 — T For Love and Country 🇺🇸 (@ToriDi) January 14, 2020

You win the Internet today. 😂 — Kylo-Ben (@00Reject) January 13, 2020

Will his wife let him??? — Courtney (@Courtjase1) January 14, 2020

Budweiser joined in the fun.

Maybe he’d rather be second-in-line for the King of Beers. — Budweiser Canada (@BudweiserCanada) January 13, 2020

The Burger King branch in Argentina had also tweeted last week its "offer" of part-time positions to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Dear Dukes, you can look for your first job without giving up the crown," Burger King said in one tweet.

"If you're looking for a job, we have a new crown for you," it said in another post.