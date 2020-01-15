Wednesday, January 15, 2020
     
Burger King asks Prince Harry if he is in for a part-time job. Internet is divided over the offer

New Delhi Published on: January 15, 2020 15:59 IST
The latest campaign by US-based multinational fast food chain Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job. Yes, you read that right. This inconceivable thing happened after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back as senior royals and work towards become "financially independent".

"@ harry, this royal family offers part-time positions," Burger King said in its tweet on January 14.

The tweet went viral in no time. The witty post also divided the internet -- while many found it rather amusing, there was a section of users that did not Burger King's sarcasm in the right spirit.

Budweiser joined in the fun.

The Burger King branch in Argentina had also tweeted last week its "offer" of part-time positions to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Dear Dukes, you can look for your first job without giving up the crown," Burger King said in one tweet. 

"If you're looking for a job, we have a new crown for you," it said in another post.

