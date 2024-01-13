Saturday, January 13, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Telangana
  4. Telangana: Woman charred to death after bus catches fire | VIDEO

Telangana: Woman charred to death after bus catches fire | VIDEO

Telangana bus fire: The volvo bus of a private travel company, which was on its way to Chittoor from Hyderabad, overturned and caught fire. The bus was carrying 40-50 passengers.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Hyderabad Updated on: January 13, 2024 11:04 IST
Telangana fire, Woman charred to death, woman died after bus catches fire, watch VIDEO fire, Jogulam
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Telangana: Woman charred to death after bus catches fire | VIDEO

Telangana bus fire: A woman was burnt alive and four other passengers injured when a private bus caught fire in Telangana’s Jogulamba Gadwal district, early today (January 13). The incident occurred on Hyderabad-Bangalore national highway near Erravalli crossroads at around 2.30 am.

The Volvo bus of a private travel company, which was on its way to Chittoor from Hyderabad, overturned and caught fire. The bus was carrying 40-50 passengers. While almost all passengers jumped out by breaking glass windows, a woman was caught in the flames and was charred to death.

Four passengers were also injured in the accident. Three of them were admitted to a hospital in Gadwal while the fourth one was shifted to Hyderabad. Upon receiving the information, a fire tender rushed to the spot and doused the fire. The bus was completely gutted. Police suspect that the driver fell asleep at the wheel which led to the accident.

Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

ALSO READ:​ Delhi: Petrol bombs hurled, shots fired in Adarsh Nagar | WATCH

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Telangana

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Telangana News

Latest News