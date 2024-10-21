Supreme Court refuses to halt Telangana Grade-I recruitment exams, directs proceedings to continue

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the ongoing Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Grade-I services recruitment exams, permitting the examinations to proceed as scheduled. The plea for a stay was rejected by the top court, citing that the exams were set to take place today, and students had already arrived at their respective exam centres.

The decision comes amid concerns raised by petitioners regarding the recruitment process. However, the apex court stressed the logistical challenges and noted that halting the exams at this stage would cause "unnecessary disruption for the candidates".

(With inputs from ANI)