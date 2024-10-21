Monday, October 21, 2024
     
Supreme Court refuses to halt Telangana Grade-I recruitment exams, directs proceedings to continue

In its ruling, the apex court said that the examination is to happen today and students have already entered exam centres.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: October 21, 2024 15:29 IST
Telangana Public Service Commission
Image Source : ANI The Supreme Court of India.

The Supreme Court has refused to stay the ongoing Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) Grade-I services recruitment exams, permitting the examinations to proceed as scheduled. The plea for a stay was rejected by the top court, citing that the exams were set to take place today, and students had already arrived at their respective exam centres.

The decision comes amid concerns raised by petitioners regarding the recruitment process. However, the apex court stressed the logistical challenges and noted that halting the exams at this stage would cause "unnecessary disruption for the candidates". 

More details are awaited. 

(With inputs from ANI)

