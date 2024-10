Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Supreme Court of India

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India on Monday (October 21) has put a stay on the recommendations made by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to halt state funding to Madrassas and Madrassa boards over non-compliance with the Right to Education (RTE) Act. The NCPCR in its recommendation had also proposed that children attending Madrassas be enrolled in formal schools.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)