Telangana: 70-year-old man dies after brutal road rage attack in Secunderabad | VIDEO

A 70-year-old man, Aanjaneyulu, succumbed to his injuries after being brutally assaulted by a motorcyclist in Alwal, Secunderabad. The attack occurred when the elderly man asked the biker to slow down while crossing the road.

Reported By : Surekha Abburi Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Hyderabad
Updated on: October 18, 2024 10:07 IST
Telangana News
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB An elderly man was brutally assaulted on road in Secunderabad

In a tragic incident in Alwal, Secunderabad, a 70-year-old man, Aanjaneyulu, lost his life after being brutally attacked by a motorcycle. The officials stated the incident occurred some ten days ago, but the victim succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday. 

About the incident

Speaking of the details of the incident, the officials mentioned that the attack occurred on Aanjaneyulu after he requested the motorist to slow down as he was crossing the road. Enraged by the request, the biker viciously assaulted the elderly man, leaving him with severe injuries.

Significantly, immediately after the incident, Aanjaneyulu was rushed to the hospital by his family, where he battled for his life but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Investigation underway

While the horrific attack was captured on CCTV cameras, providing clear evidence of the assault, the local media have reported that police have since arrested the motorcyclist, and a case has been registered against him. 


WATCH | 

