Telangana minister apologises for her remarks on Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce

The leader's apology came soon after KTR sent her a legal notice and demanded a retraction of her remarks where she claimed that the BRS leader's actions contributed to the couple's separation.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Hyderabad Updated on: October 03, 2024 11:50 IST
Konda Surekha
Image Source : FILE Konda Surekha

Telangana Minister Konda Surekha has issued an apology following backlash over her claims regarding the involvement of Bharat Raksha Samithi (BRS) leader K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) in the divorce of actors Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. Her statements, made during a viral video, alleged that KTR's actions contributed to the couple's separation, prompting a legal notice from KTR demanding a retraction.

In her tweets, Surekha clarified that her comments were intended to criticise KTR's treatment of women, not to defame Samantha or her family. She expressed regret for any hurt her words may have caused and emphasized that she has never used personal matters for political gain. “I have never crossed the boundaries in my political discourse,” she stated.

KTR condemned Surekha's remarks as “baseless and malicious,” asserting that they aimed to damage his reputation. He demanded accountability from the Congress party, with BRS spokesperson Dasoju Sravan calling for her resignation.

In response, both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Prabhu criticised Surekha's comments. Chaitanya described their divorce as a mutual decision made with respect. At the same time, Samantha urged the minister to refrain from involving her in political matters, asserting that their separation was amicable and personal.

The controversy has ignited significant discussion, with public figures and fans weighing in on the sensitive nature of personal relationships in the public eye.

