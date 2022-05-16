Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Review- Premium Laptop with great display and performance

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Asus Zenbook 14 OLED

ASUS has made a mark when it comes to technology in the Indian market. They are being appreciated for their lined up laptops and notebooks in the market which are cost-effective, good performers and consumer-friendly indeed.

Over time, Asus has started to manufacture premium laptops in the market which indeed look forward to competing with the giants which are already living a legacy in the Indian market. We recently reviewed Asus Zenbook 14 OLED which is priced in India at Rs. 89,990 (on the official website of ASUS, by the time of writing).

Specifications of Zenbook 14 OLED

Talking about the specifications, the new Zenbook 14 OLED is 16.9 mm slim and weighs 1.39 kg. The laptop features a display with 2.8K OLED HDR NanoEdge 2,3,4, a colour-accurate up to a 550-nit screen that’s PANTONE® Validated.

Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, and Intel Iris® Xe graphics, the laptop features a 16GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD PCIe 4.0 SSD and is backed by a long-lasting 75 Watt battery.

For music fanatics and binge-watch, the laptop features a Dolby Atmos sound system powered by a smart amplifier. The laptop further includes one-touch login with a fingerprint sensor on the power button, the new ASUS ErgoSense keyboard, and the efficient ASUS NumberPad 2.0.

Our hands-on experience:

First things first, this new machine from Asus looks stunning and elegant. With its lightweight (1.39kg) and slim design (16.9mm). The laptop is easy to carry anywhere- which makes it perfect for office use as well as for travel.

As soon as you switch on the laptop, the vibrant display will strike you. The monitor gives you perfect visuals from the expansive 16:10 2.8K OLED HDR NanoEdge touchscreen. The colours are indeed equal to perfection and the display is very vibrant, giving a real like feel and a very lively vibe.

The sound setup is in fact perfect for music listening and watching movies on the go, thanks to the Dolby Atmos sound system powered by a smart amplifier. And the quality of sound indeed is perfection- crystal clear, loud for a couple of friends to sit together and binge watch or enjoy video conferencing with friends and family, without any use of earbuds, or headphones.

The dedicated touchscreen number pad is pretty useful, however, one will take time to get used to it. As per ASUS, the ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad offer the best ergonomics. I used the device for almost 2 weeks and got used to the touchpad which made me work efficiently.

The 3DNR webcam offers crisp sound and clear video making it perfect for those video meetings and calls. Apart from that AI noise cancellation facility is there for noise-free video conferencing. I tried using it for my zoom meeting, and WhatsApp desktop video calling and it was clear indeed, making it as perfect as it could be. Indeed a great laptop designed by ASUS.

Shortcomings of Zenbook 14 OLED:

Although the laptop's look and feel are top-notch, some users may find it too delicate to use. While being used directly under a ceiling fan, the monitor/screen started to shake making it uncomfortable for the user. We believe that at such a price point, this is something which the company must have looked into, as during the travel, when one would want to use the Zenbook 14 OLED, there might be a concern of shaking screen while travelling via train, or aeroplane or even via road.

Conclusion

Talking about the price, Zenbook 14 OLED is available at Rs. 89,990 at the time of writing, which indeed makes it a premium laptop. Though the price and specs are doing justice when we talk about the display, performance, battery life and design. But we still think that this is going to face tough competition with HP laptops and existing Macbooks from Apple which are indeed available with advanced features like Zebook 14 OLED.

(Originally written by Shashank Shantanu)