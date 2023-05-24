Netflix starts password sharing crackdown: Additional Member to pay $8 per month

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Netflix password sharing crackdown

Netflix has recently implemented stricter measures against password sharing, requiring an additional fee of $7.99 per month for each additional member outside of one's household who wishes to use the service. The renowned streaming platform has announced this crackdown on password sharing, initially rolling out in the United States.

In an official statement, Netflix said: "Starting today, we will be sending this email to members who are sharing Netflix outside their household in the United States.”

According to the company's statement, a Netflix account will be designated for use by a single household.

The company informed, "Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are -- at home, on the go, on holiday -- and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices.”

Subscribers who opt for the Netflix Premium package, which includes 4K streaming, have the opportunity to include up to two additional members, albeit at an additional cost of $7.99 each per month. In the United Kingdom, Netflix will charge £4.99 per month for each extra member added by subscribers.

At present, the more affordable plans, namely Basic or Standard with Ads, priced at $9.99 and $6.99 per month respectively, do not offer the option to add additional members. However, it's worth noting that Netflix conducted a trial of paid password-sharing in Canada, Portugal, New Zealand, and Spain back in February of 2023.

Initially, Netflix had intended to introduce "paid sharing" in the United States during the first quarter of this year; however, the implementation was subsequently postponed.

"We are planning on a broad rollout, including in the US, in Q2," the company had said in its first-quarter 2023 earnings.

"Paid sharing is another important initiative as widespread account sharing (over 100 million households) undermines our ability to invest in and improve Netflix for our paying members, as well as build our business," the company added.

