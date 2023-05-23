Follow us on Image Source : SKYBALL Skyball launches its first home audio products starting at Rs 2,999

Skyball, a cutting-edge consumer electronics brand specializing in home audio and smart accessories, has revealed its inaugural line of home audio products. This exciting release from Skyball is designed to meet the increasing demand of music lovers, offering them a superior audio listening experience of global standards. With prices starting from an affordable Rs 2,999 (MRP), the feature-rich audio products are meticulously engineered to provide exceptional sound quality and effortless connectivity. The lineup encompasses a diverse range of speakers, each boasting a visually appealing design that seamlessly harmonizes with any home décor, elevating the overall ambience.

As a subsidiary of the renowned OEM Videomax International Pvt Ltd (VMI), Skyball aims to deliver customers with products that deliver unmatched experiences while maintaining an affordable price point.

Skyball has designed and produced its audio products in line with the Make in India initiative. This range of products is claimed to be crafted by using advanced technology and premium materials, guaranteeing robust longevity, unwavering reliability and exceptional audio performance.

Skyball's product lineup encompasses the Portable Sound Bar Neo20, Party Pillar 1200, Party Box 600, Party Pillar 1100 and Party Pillar 1300. Each of these offerings boasts distinctive features and specifications that set them apart from the competition.

Skyball presents the Mini Sound Bar Neo20, a portable music bar delivering a powerful 16W of pure sound output. Its sleek full flaming light design adds an elegant touch, while its connectivity options, including USB, TF, Bluetooth 5.0, and AUX, ensure seamless pairing with various devices. With a 3.7V/2000mAh battery, this portable soundbar grants up to 6 hours of uninterrupted music playback. Additionally, it features a built-in mic for convenient hands-free calling.

For those seeking a compact party speaker, Skyball introduces the Party Box 600, which produces an impressive 60-Watt Super Bass Sound output, delivering an immersive audio experience.

The Party Box 600 has the ability to transform your home into a vibrant disco night with its captivating multi-party RGB light effect. It offers versatile connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.0, USB, TF, and AUX, allowing you to connect with ease. The speaker is thoughtfully designed with a user-friendly full control top panel, and it is equipped with a 7.4V/5200mAh battery that delivers up to 6 hours of uninterrupted music playback. Additionally, the party speaker includes a wireless UHF mic, perfect for engaging in weekend karaoke sessions.

Introducing the Party Pillar Tower Speakers - the Party Pillar 1300, 1200, and 1100. These remarkable tower music systems have the power to transform your home into the ultimate party hub. Crafted with premium acoustic wooden cabinets, these tower speakers house top-notch drivers, tweeters, and woofers, allowing you not just to hear, but also to feel the immersive audio experience they deliver. With a range of connectivity options including Bluetooth 5.0, FM, USB, AUX, and HDMI-ARC (exclusive to Party Pillar 1300 and 1200), these tower speakers ensure seamless connectivity.

Experience audio delivery without any distortion, as these party speakers provide a truly theatre-like experience in the comfort of your home. Accompanied by a fully-functional remote controller and a wireless high-end UHF mic, these tower speakers are perfect for indulging in weekend karaoke sessions.

Price and Availability

The latest collection of Skyball's home audio products is now accessible for purchase in India exclusively on Amazon India. All audio products are accompanied by a one-year service warranty for added peace of mind.

Here are the prices (MRP) of each product in the range:

Mini Soundbar Neo20: Rs 2,999

Party Box 60: Rs 12,999

Party Pillar 1300: Rs 12,999

Party Pillar 1200: Rs 10,999

Party Pillar 1100: Rs 8,999

