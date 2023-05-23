Samsung Galaxy A14 launches with 50MP triple camera setup at Rs 12,999: Know more

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Samsung Galaxy A14

Samsung has introduced the much-awaited Galaxy A14 smartphone that combines an elegant design, a high-resolution display, better camera muscles and a long-lasting battery. The device comes with an array of captivating features and it has been meticulously designed to meet all your smartphone requirements.

The Galaxy A14 comes with a large 6.6-inch Full HD+ display, providing a stunning visual experience. It features an impressive 50 MP primary camera for capturing high-quality photos, along with an upgraded 13 MP front-facing camera for superb selfies. With a robust 5000 mAh battery, the smartphone offers exceptional battery life, promising over 2 days of usage on a single charge.

Equipped with the Exynos 850 chipset, the Galaxy A14 smartphone operates on the Android 13 operating system, layered with the user-friendly ONE UI 5 interface. It offers up to 8GB of RAM, with the option of RAM Plus for enhanced performance. The device ensures long-term security with 4 years of security updates and allows for 2 major operating system upgrades.

Variants and Price

The Galaxy A14 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4/64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 4/128GB variant, catering to a range of storage needs. It will be conveniently available at Samsung exclusive and partner stores, Samsung.com, and other online retailers. As a limited-time introductory offer, customers can take advantage of a Rs 10,000 cashback, further enhancing the appeal of this irresistible choice.

The Galaxy A14 offers a diverse range of options with four colour variants: Light Green, Black, Silver, and an additional variant. It is also available in two storage options:

4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant priced at Rs 13,999

4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs 14,999

To sweeten the deal, customers can enjoy a cashback of Rs 1,000, making it an even more enticing choice.

