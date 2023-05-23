Tuesday, May 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Pay introduces new RuPay Credit Card support on UPI: How to use?

Google Pay introduces new RuPay Credit Card support on UPI: How to use?

Google Pay has announced that the feature is now accessible to RuPay credit card holders from Axis Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Union Bank of India.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2023 14:15 IST
Google Pay, RuPay Credit Card, UPI
Image Source : GOOGLE PAY Google Pay introduces new RuPay Credit Card support on UPI: How to use?

Google Pay has collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to enable the integration of RuPay credit cards with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Now, users have the option to link their RuPay credit cards with Google Pay, allowing them to conveniently make payments at both online and offline merchants that accept RuPay credit cards.

In an official statement, the company announced that the feature is now accessible to RuPay credit card holders from Axis Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Union Bank of India.

Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management from Google said, "This feature will give Google Pay users more flexibility and choice in making payments, and will drive greater adoption of digital payments in the country.”

To activate the feature user will have to:

  • Add their RuPay credit card to Google Pay
  • in the profile, the user can select the "RuPay credit card on UPI" option 
  • Now the user can choose the bank that issued their RuPay credit card
  • To set a unique UPI PIN, users will need to enter the last six digits of their card number along with the expiry date.
  • It will further be followed by entering the OTP received from their bank

Nalin Bansal, Chief Relationship Management and Key Initiatives, Corporate Business from NPCI said, "The integration of RuPay Credit Card on UPI delivers a remarkable user experience seamlessly combining the convenience of UPI with the benefits of RuPay Credit Card.”

In June 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted permission for the integration of RuPay credit cards with the UPI platform. During March, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) witnessed a significant surge in monthly transaction counts, with UPI transactions reaching an impressive 8.7 billion. Based on data from NPCI, UPI facilitated around 74 billion transactions amounting to Rs 125.94 trillion during the calendar year of 2022.

ALSO READ: Apple may unveil MR headset, new 15-inch MacBook Air & more at WWDC 2023

Related Stories
Mobile Wallet: All you need to know

Mobile Wallet: All you need to know

Google Pay: Step by Step guide for first time users

Google Pay: Step by Step guide for first time users

More than Rs 83 lakh crore exchanged using UPI mode of transaction in 2021-22

More than Rs 83 lakh crore exchanged using UPI mode of transaction in 2021-22

Tata Neu Launched- All you need to know

Tata Neu Launched- All you need to know

Tata Neu app: Users complain of teething troubles on first day

Tata Neu app: Users complain of teething troubles on first day

How to set up offline UPI Payments with *99# service?

How to set up offline UPI Payments with *99# service?

Google Tools to ease your travel plans- 5 things you must have on your phone

Google Tools to ease your travel plans- 5 things you must have on your phone

Google Wallet: The app is officially available to download- How to download and use?

Google Wallet: The app is officially available to download- How to download and use?

Digital wallet to exceed 5.2 billion users globally by 2026: Know more

Digital wallet to exceed 5.2 billion users globally by 2026: Know more

UPI transactions up over 3 per cent at 678 crore in September: NPCI Data

UPI transactions up over 3 per cent at 678 crore in September: NPCI Data

5 platforms to make hassle-free online payments

5 platforms to make hassle-free online payments

Top 5 Google Pay tips and tricks for effortless transactions

Top 5 Google Pay tips and tricks for effortless transactions

Linking your RuPay credit card to UPI ID made easy with these simple steps

Linking your RuPay credit card to UPI ID made easy with these simple steps

Paytm beats GooglePay and PhonePe, as India's highest revenue earner in financial services and mobil

Paytm beats GooglePay and PhonePe, as India's highest revenue earner in financial services and mobil

ALSO READ: WhatsApp will now let you save draft messages in the chat box: Know-how

Inputs from IANS

 

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News