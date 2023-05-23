Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE PAY Google Pay introduces new RuPay Credit Card support on UPI: How to use?

Google Pay has collaborated with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to enable the integration of RuPay credit cards with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). Now, users have the option to link their RuPay credit cards with Google Pay, allowing them to conveniently make payments at both online and offline merchants that accept RuPay credit cards.

In an official statement, the company announced that the feature is now accessible to RuPay credit card holders from Axis Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Union Bank of India.

Sharath Bulusu, Director of Product Management from Google said, "This feature will give Google Pay users more flexibility and choice in making payments, and will drive greater adoption of digital payments in the country.”

To activate the feature user will have to:

Add their RuPay credit card to Google Pay

in the profile, the user can select the "RuPay credit card on UPI" option

Now the user can choose the bank that issued their RuPay credit card

To set a unique UPI PIN, users will need to enter the last six digits of their card number along with the expiry date.

It will further be followed by entering the OTP received from their bank

Nalin Bansal, Chief Relationship Management and Key Initiatives, Corporate Business from NPCI said, "The integration of RuPay Credit Card on UPI delivers a remarkable user experience seamlessly combining the convenience of UPI with the benefits of RuPay Credit Card.”

In June 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) granted permission for the integration of RuPay credit cards with the UPI platform. During March, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) witnessed a significant surge in monthly transaction counts, with UPI transactions reaching an impressive 8.7 billion. Based on data from NPCI, UPI facilitated around 74 billion transactions amounting to Rs 125.94 trillion during the calendar year of 2022.

ALSO READ: Apple may unveil MR headset, new 15-inch MacBook Air & more at WWDC 2023

ALSO READ: WhatsApp will now let you save draft messages in the chat box: Know-how

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News