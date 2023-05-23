Tuesday, May 23, 2023
     
WhatsApp will now let you save draft messages in the chat box: Know how

WhatsApp's new feature will give people a chance to save the message in draft so that they do not have to retype the entire message.

Vishal Upadhyay Written By: Vishal Upadhyay New Delhi Updated on: May 23, 2023 13:07 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp will now let you save draft messages in the chat box: Know how

WhatsApp is reportedly releasing an update for its windows native app, by introducing improved features for handling message drafts users can now enjoy enhanced support for managing and saving drafts within the application.

According to the report of WABetainfo, the new feature will ensure that the messages written in the chat bar will appear as ‘drafts’ in the chat list. This enhancement has been addressing the common issue of users, who tend to forget to send the composed message in the chat box, and later, when the application is closed, the message gets deleted automatically. 

With the new feature, people will have the chance to save the message in draft so that they do not have to retype the entire message. Earlier, only the most recent message in a conversation was displayed in the chat list, providing no indication that a draft message existed.

With the latest update, users will now see a draft indicator which will be displayed prominently at the top of the chat. This indicator will act like a reminder that they have written a message in that particular chat box but have to check if they are willing to send it or not. 

The draft indicator will appear in the same way as a new message notification does at the top of the chat list.

Furthermore, this improved support for WhatsApp message drafts is currently available exclusively on the WhatsApp beta for windows, which can be downloaded from the Microsoft store.

WhatsApp bans over 47 lakh bad accounts from India in March 2023

WhatsApp working on new feature 'admin review' on Android

WhatsApp to bring new 'channels lists' feature for iOS

Truecaller will identify and avoid potential spam calls on WhatsApp: Know-how

Union govt to probe WhatsApp's breach of privacy over accessing mic in backgrounds: MoS IT

Is WhatsApp secretly listening to your private conversations? Know everything

Receiving WhatsApp calls from international numbers? Here is what company asks customer to do

WhatsApp brings new group calling feature for macOS: All you need to know

How to check if your WhatsApp is accessing your microphone without permission?

WhatsApp introduces new 'chat lock' feature to hide private conversations | Here's how to use

WhatsApp Update: How to hide chat content from Notification?

WhatsApp rolls out ​‘edit’ feature for messages | Here's how to use

In addition, WhatsApp is all set to roll out the much anticipated feature of editing a message, permitting its users to alter messages as long as 15 minutes after they are sent.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp rolls out ​‘edit’ feature for messages | Here's how to use

ALSO READ: YouTube to bring 30-second non-skip ads to TVs

