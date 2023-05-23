Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WhatsApp will now let you save draft messages in the chat box: Know how

WhatsApp is reportedly releasing an update for its windows native app, by introducing improved features for handling message drafts users can now enjoy enhanced support for managing and saving drafts within the application.

According to the report of WABetainfo, the new feature will ensure that the messages written in the chat bar will appear as ‘drafts’ in the chat list. This enhancement has been addressing the common issue of users, who tend to forget to send the composed message in the chat box, and later, when the application is closed, the message gets deleted automatically.

With the new feature, people will have the chance to save the message in draft so that they do not have to retype the entire message. Earlier, only the most recent message in a conversation was displayed in the chat list, providing no indication that a draft message existed.

With the latest update, users will now see a draft indicator which will be displayed prominently at the top of the chat. This indicator will act like a reminder that they have written a message in that particular chat box but have to check if they are willing to send it or not.

The draft indicator will appear in the same way as a new message notification does at the top of the chat list.

Furthermore, this improved support for WhatsApp message drafts is currently available exclusively on the WhatsApp beta for windows, which can be downloaded from the Microsoft store.

In addition, WhatsApp is all set to roll out the much anticipated feature of editing a message, permitting its users to alter messages as long as 15 minutes after they are sent.

